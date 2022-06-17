Both men now charged in Wednesday’s shooting & assault in James City

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Both men injured in Wednesday’s shooting and assault outside of New Bern are now behind bars.

Craven County deputies today charged Barrett Crow with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On Thursday, deputies charged Jason Hathaway with the same crime.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Fuel Market on U.S. 70 in James City. It spilled over to the KFC next door and a car dealership.

The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape. (WITN)

Deputies say Barrett Crow, 37, of New Bern, was shot three times, while Hathaway was struck in the head by a blunt object.

Both men were taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The 44-year-old Hathaway, who is from Indiana, was released from the hospital and then charged by deputies.

Hathaway posted a $100,000 bond, and during a first court appearance Thursday morning a District Court judge increased the man’s bond to $500,000. He was moved to Central Prison in Raleigh for safekeeping, according to a news release.

Crow was arrested after his release from the same hospital. He was given a $500,000 secured bond, and his $350,000 bond for a 2020 shooting at a nightclub in Havelock was revoked.

Like Hathaway, Crowe was moved to Central Prison for safekeeping.

Deputies said the two men were fighting, but have not released any more details.

