BIG ROCK: 139 boats on hunt for blue marlin today; Mercenaria holding lead

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Just over half of the boats in this year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament are out on the water today.

The tournament, based in Morehead City, is in its fifth day. Officials say another 127 boats are taking a lay day.

Boaters should expect fair boating conditions today.

Those hitting the water will see 10-20 knot South West winds with two to four-foot surf for most areas. However, waves will be higher between Cape Hatteras and Cape Lookout which will see four to six-foot surf.

Boaters might have to dodge a few showers early this afternoon near Big Rock landing otherwise it will be sunny and partly cloudy.

Miss Wy and Breakwater both weighed in their blue marlins Thursday evening at Big Rock Landing.

Miss Wy’s fish weighed in at 454.1 pounds and Breakwater’s weighed in at 427.8. Neither of those weights cracked the top three on the leaderboard.

No other boats caught blue marlins Thursday.

Boaters have been looking to knock Mercenaria from its lengthy lead at the top of the leaderboard.

Mercenaria boated the current first-place 572.6-pound big blue at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The owners of the boat won $777,750 for the catch in the Fabulous Fisherman’s contest. They can still win a grand prize of $3.4 million in total.

Rank Boat Weight 1st Mercenaria 572.6 pounds 2nd Wall Hanger 556.4 pounds 3rd High Yield 536.8 pounds

This is the 64th year for the tournament, with 266 boats competing for the record purse of $5,858,875.

The tournament runs through Saturday.

