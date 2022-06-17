Advertisement

BIG ROCK: 139 boats on hunt for blue marlin today; Mercenaria holding lead

Mercenaria caught this 572.6-pound fish on Monday.
Mercenaria caught this 572.6-pound fish on Monday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Just over half of the boats in this year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament are out on the water today.

The tournament, based in Morehead City, is in its fifth day. Officials say another 127 boats are taking a lay day.

Boaters should expect fair boating conditions today.

Those hitting the water will see 10-20 knot South West winds with two to four-foot surf for most areas. However, waves will be higher between Cape Hatteras and Cape Lookout which will see four to six-foot surf.

Boaters might have to dodge a few showers early this afternoon near Big Rock landing otherwise it will be sunny and partly cloudy.

Miss Wy and Breakwater both weighed in their blue marlins Thursday evening at Big Rock Landing.

Miss Wy’s fish weighed in at 454.1 pounds and Breakwater’s weighed in at 427.8. Neither of those weights cracked the top three on the leaderboard.

No other boats caught blue marlins Thursday.

Boaters have been looking to knock Mercenaria from its lengthy lead at the top of the leaderboard.

Mercenaria boated the current first-place 572.6-pound big blue at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The owners of the boat won $777,750 for the catch in the Fabulous Fisherman’s contest. They can still win a grand prize of $3.4 million in total.

RankBoatWeight
1stMercenaria572.6 pounds
2ndWall Hanger556.4 pounds
3rdHigh Yield536.8 pounds

This is the 64th year for the tournament, with 266 boats competing for the record purse of $5,858,875.

The tournament runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Cox
Arrest made in Kearney Park murder
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
(top) Lindsey Carroll, Quadree Arrington, Antwan High (bottom) Lakiya Royster, Sherman Hatch,...
Rocky Mount Police team up with federal agencies to arrest several with active warrants
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Willie McPhail
Police believe disgruntled customer set fire to Kinston auto repair shop

Latest News

Powerball $279 million, Mega Millions $273 million
Powerball & Mega Millions race to $300 million
Morehead City Fire-EMS chief
Morehead City announces new fire chief
Mercenaria caught this 572.6-pound fish on Monday.
BIG ROCK: Fair boating conditions for last weekday of fishing; Mercenaria holding lead
Travon White
Farmville man arrested for a sex crime and assault