Beaufort Wine & Food Festival organizers celebrate successful fundraising year

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Organizers of the Beaufort Wine & Food Festival are celebrating another great year.

The festival ran from April 27th to May 1st. It was a time of enjoyment, but also a fundraiser.

Each year, organizers choose a group of charities to receive donations, and this year, those groups included the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, the State Employees Credit Union, and the Austin Veterinary Outreach & Rescue.

Organizers took the time Thursday to reflect upon the success of this year’s festival.

“We are donating $125,000 this evening to five local nonprofits and this event this evening is our appreciation party for all of our volunteers, which make our events work and run smoothly,” Jenn Mall, Beaufort Wine & Food Festival director said.

Since the festival’s inception in 2004, it has donated more than $845,000 to area nonprofits.

