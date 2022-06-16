Advertisement

Wayne County Health Department to close COVID-19 testing & vaccine annex

covid-19 vaccine
covid-19 vaccine(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Wayne County Health Department says it will begin downsizing its COVID-19 operations at the Grantham Street annex in the Little River Shopping Center.

The department says that beginning Monday, June 20th, vaccines and testing will transition to a 3-day schedule on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Hours of operation will stay the same from 8:15-11:45 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. This schedule will continue until Thursday, July 28th.

Appointments can be made here but walk-ins are accepted too.

We’re told that on August 1st, the department will no longer offer community testing, but will continue to offer, only by appointment, vaccines at the main health department facility on Herman Street in Goldsboro.

“I am extremely proud of the work that our COVID-19 team has accomplished,” Dr. Brenda Weiss, health director said. “This operation would not have been possible without a dedicated team of partners, support staff, Wayne County EMS, and nursing staff. With vaccines and testing being available everywhere, we can slowly and safely transition our focus and staffing back to our regular public health programs.”

Anyone in need of free COVID-19 testing is eligible to order free at-home test kits here.

