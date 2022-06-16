Advertisement

Want to meet Denise? Check out Sylvan Height’s summer camps

Sylvan Heights Bird Park
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Kids have a chance to meet Denise, the Lesser White-Fronted Goose and other animals at Sylvan Height’s summer camps.

Camps are in full swing this month and slots are still available. Sylvan Height’s offers camps for kids ages five to 10 every week.

They offer programs for five to seven-year-olds on Wednesdays and for eight to 10-year-olds on Thursdays.

Each week has a different theme. The camps run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Click here for more summer camp information.

