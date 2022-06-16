Advertisement

Two Onslow County men charged in separate child sex cases

Donald Spooner, Dillon Warren
Donald Spooner, Dillon Warren(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Onslow County men have been charged in separate child sex cases in the county.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says both Donald Spooner Jr., 34, and Dillon Warren, 30, confessed to their crimes.

Deputies say on May 6th, they were told Spooner had been sexually abusing a child. The victim said they were being abused since November of 2020.

We’re told Spooner was interviewed and confessed to the allegations. The Hubert man was arrested Wednesday, taken before a magistrate, and charged with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15, three counts of a sex act by a substitute parent, and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

In the case of Warren, deputies say that they were given a report of secret peeping. The victim’s mother reported that Warren had been using his phone to record the victim while she was in the bathroom and undressing, and Warren was taking “intimate” photos of the victim while she was sleeping, without her permission.

According to deputies, a search warrant and charges were pursued against Warren. He was interviewed and admitted to taking the images/videos of the victim over the course of one to two years.

We’re told that while arresting Warren, deputies found a stolen .40 caliber handgun in his possession and recovered it. Warren was charged with felony peeping using a photographic imaging device, felony using a device to create an image underneath/through clothes, two counts of felony installing a photographic device, misdemeanor peeping into a room with a device in hand, indecent liberties with a child, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Spooner was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond. Warren was jailed under a $40,000 secured bond.

