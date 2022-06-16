Three-year-old critically injured by gunfire after drive-by shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a three-year-old child has been critically injured after being hit by a bullet in a drive-by shooting.

The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 11:11 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in the block of 900 Hugh Street. When they arrived, they found the child in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the child was taken to a nearby hospital and then brought to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. They are listed as in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting found that at the time of the shooting, the child was in a vehicle driven by their parents, Monquize Davis and Juaneneshia Armstrong, on Slocumb Street. The shooter was in a separate vehicle and shot from that vehicle into the Davis and Armstrong’s vehicle with the child inside.

We’re told that the child was the only person struck by gunfire. Neither parent was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and Goldsboro police say the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has been helping.

