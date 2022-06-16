Swansboro cancels July 4th fireworks after Lenoir County explosion

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Last week’s deadly explosion in Lenoir County has forced one Eastern Carolina town to cancel July 4th fireworks.

Swansboro said its fireworks originally planned for the night of the 4th have been canceled due to the loss of their vendor’s warehouse on Friday.

Authorities say Randy Herring was burning off a wheat field at his property on Bulltown Road when the fire jumped lines and threatened a storage building where the fireworks were stored. As firefighters were battling the fire, the fireworks detonated, killing Herring and injuring three firefighters.

Herring had allowed a friend to store the fireworks on his property, according to the La Grange fire chief.

Swansboro said while their fireworks will not take place, music from the vocal group Tams will go on as planned from 6-10 p.m. at the pavilion.

