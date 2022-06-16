Advertisement

Seymour Johnson airman from Kinston facing child sex crime

Brandon Thomas
Brandon Thomas(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a United States airman from Kinston has been arrested for a child sex crime.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 29-year-old Brandon Thomas was arrested at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Thursday morning and charged with first-degree statutory sex offense.

Police say on May 30th at 8 p.m., officers responded to a possible sexual assault at Sawgrass Place in Goldsboro. Thomas was alleged to have sexually assaulted a 6-year-old victim.

Thomas was jailed under a $350,000 secured bond and given a first court appearance for Friday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape.
Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
Builder's Choice boats 479.7-pound blue marlin
BIG ROCK: Day 3 wraps up with Builder’s Choice only boat to catch blue marlin
Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Buxton man dies after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras

Latest News

Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
covid-19 vaccine
Wayne County Health Department to close COVID-19 testing & vaccine annex
Woman dead after crashing into other vehicle in Jacksonville police chase
Donald Spooner, Dillon Warren
Two Onslow County men charged in separate child sex cases