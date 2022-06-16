Seymour Johnson airman from Kinston facing child sex crime

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a United States airman from Kinston has been arrested for a child sex crime.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 29-year-old Brandon Thomas was arrested at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Thursday morning and charged with first-degree statutory sex offense.

Police say on May 30th at 8 p.m., officers responded to a possible sexual assault at Sawgrass Place in Goldsboro. Thomas was alleged to have sexually assaulted a 6-year-old victim.

Thomas was jailed under a $350,000 secured bond and given a first court appearance for Friday.

