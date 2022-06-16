Advertisement

SBI, ATF investigating after historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County

The church was built in the 1800s but is now abandoned.
A bell was seen on the ground following an overnight fire that destroyed a historic church in...
A bell was seen on the ground following an overnight fire that destroyed a historic church in the Salisbury area.(Source: WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire burned a historic church to the ground overnight in Rowan County.

The fire was on Gheen Road off Highway 601 north of Salisbury. It’s the site of the old Second Creek AME Zion Church that was built in the 1800s but is now abandoned.

Neighbors say the church had not been used for formal worship in about 50 years.

Fire investigators said someone walking their dog spotted the fire around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had engulfed the old wooden church, according to first responders.

“This was a very iconic structure in Rowan County that we hate to see gone this morning,” said Rowan County Fire Marshal Deborah Horne.

Investigators walked through the ashes of the building looking for some indication as to how the fire started.

The fire was on Gheen Road north of Salisbury.
The fire was on Gheen Road north of Salisbury.(Source: WBTV)

The church bell on the ground and what was left of an old piano in the sanctuary were seen, but that’s about all that was recognizable.

The fire marshal also said that the investigation was not limited to the church building.

“We’ve had crews here throughout the night and while we had crews here on scene we had other ones that surveyed the neighborhood and got statements from everyone and trying to determine what happened,” Horne said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. By mid-morning investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Rowan Fire Marshal’s Office, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all on the scene of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape.
Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
Builder's Choice boats 479.7-pound blue marlin
BIG ROCK: Day 3 wraps up with Builder’s Choice only boat to catch blue marlin
Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Buxton man dies after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras

Latest News

Passengers walk through RDU Airport
RDU sets new monthly record with more than one million passengers
Postal worker charged in Rocky Mount after cyclist dies in crash
Delma Collins passed away on Wednesday.
Former Onslow County commissioner, retired deputy police chief passes away
Dr. Ethan Lenker
Pitt County Schools superintendent wins regional educator award
The explosion happened here Friday afternoon.
Swansboro cancels July 4th fireworks after Lenoir County explosion