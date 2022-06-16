Rocky Mount Police team up with federal agencies to arrest several with active warrants

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several arrests were made after an Eastern Carolina police department teamed up with federal agencies to search for those with active federal warrants.

On Wednesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department, the U.S. Marshal Eastern Regional Fugitive Task Force, Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Taskforce agents located and arrested several people wanted for federal charges.

“We appreciate the assistance from our Federal partners as the men and women of the RMPD actively and courageously continue to deliver a proactive approach to crime reduction and creating a safer environment in Rocky Mount,” said Special Operations Division Commander Interim Captain Tim Bunt.

Those arrested includes:

Lindsey Carroll

Felony Larceny by Employee

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Uttering Forged Instrument (2 Counts)

Obtain Property False Pretense

Antwan Elijah High

Fail to Heed Light or Siren

Felony Flee/Elude Arrest W/MV

DWLR Not Impaired Rev

Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Damage

Felony Breaking and Entering Terrorize/Injure

Communicating Threats

Fail to Stop-Steady Red Light

Speed in Excess of 65 MPH

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Quadree Arrington

Felony Larceny by Employee

Lakiya Royster

Felony Larceny by Employee

Sherman Hatch

Assault Serious Bodily Injuries

Chancey Whitehead

1st Degree Sex Offense (6 counts)

