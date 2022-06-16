Advertisement

Rocky Mount Police team up with federal agencies to arrest several with active warrants

(top) Lindsey Carroll, Quadree Arrington, Antwan High (bottom) Lakiya Royster, Sherman Hatch,...
(top) Lindsey Carroll, Quadree Arrington, Antwan High (bottom) Lakiya Royster, Sherman Hatch, Chancey Whitehead(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several arrests were made after an Eastern Carolina police department teamed up with federal agencies to search for those with active federal warrants.

On Wednesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department, the U.S. Marshal Eastern Regional Fugitive Task Force, Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Taskforce agents located and arrested several people wanted for federal charges.

“We appreciate the assistance from our Federal partners as the men and women of the RMPD actively and courageously continue to deliver a proactive approach to crime reduction and creating a safer environment in Rocky Mount,” said Special Operations Division Commander Interim Captain Tim Bunt.

Those arrested includes:

Lindsey Carroll

  • Felony Larceny by Employee
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon
  • Uttering Forged Instrument (2 Counts)
  • Obtain Property False Pretense

Antwan Elijah High

  • Fail to Heed Light or Siren
  • Felony Flee/Elude Arrest W/MV
  • DWLR Not Impaired Rev
  • Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Damage
  • Felony Breaking and Entering Terrorize/Injure
  • Communicating Threats
  • Fail to Stop-Steady Red Light
  • Speed in Excess of 65 MPH
  • Reckless Driving to Endanger

Quadree Arrington

  • Felony Larceny by Employee

Lakiya Royster

  • Felony Larceny by Employee

Sherman Hatch

  • Assault Serious Bodily Injuries

Chancey Whitehead

  • 1st Degree Sex Offense (6 counts)

