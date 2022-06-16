Rocky Mount Police team up with federal agencies to arrest several with active warrants
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several arrests were made after an Eastern Carolina police department teamed up with federal agencies to search for those with active federal warrants.
On Wednesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department, the U.S. Marshal Eastern Regional Fugitive Task Force, Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Taskforce agents located and arrested several people wanted for federal charges.
“We appreciate the assistance from our Federal partners as the men and women of the RMPD actively and courageously continue to deliver a proactive approach to crime reduction and creating a safer environment in Rocky Mount,” said Special Operations Division Commander Interim Captain Tim Bunt.
Those arrested includes:
Lindsey Carroll
- Felony Larceny by Employee
- Carrying Concealed Weapon
- Uttering Forged Instrument (2 Counts)
- Obtain Property False Pretense
Antwan Elijah High
- Fail to Heed Light or Siren
- Felony Flee/Elude Arrest W/MV
- DWLR Not Impaired Rev
- Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Damage
- Felony Breaking and Entering Terrorize/Injure
- Communicating Threats
- Fail to Stop-Steady Red Light
- Speed in Excess of 65 MPH
- Reckless Driving to Endanger
Quadree Arrington
- Felony Larceny by Employee
Lakiya Royster
- Felony Larceny by Employee
Sherman Hatch
- Assault Serious Bodily Injuries
Chancey Whitehead
- 1st Degree Sex Offense (6 counts)
