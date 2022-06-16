River Bend man facing child porn charges

RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) - A River Bend man is accused of distributing and possessing child pornography.

Craven County deputies said on Wednesday they searched a home at Quarterdeck Townes in River Bend after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Deputies said they found evidence that identified Kendrick Jensen was responsible for distributing multiple files with child porn. They said some of the children were as young as three years old.

The 28-year-old Jenson is charged with five felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.