RDU sets new monthly record with more than one million passengers

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - More than 1,088,00 passengers flew through Raleigh-Durham International Report last month, a 41% increase over May 2021.

The airport authority says the passenger count was also the highest number since the start of the pandemic for the second month in a row. 1,003,348 passengers flew through the airport in April 2022.

We’re told that the number of daily departures continues to increase, with an average of 186 flights taking off each day, a 27% increase over May 2021.

The airport authority says RDU’s recovery is now at 83% of 2019 traffic levels.

The airport authority board has also announced that it voted Thursday to accept a $1.3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to fund the ongoing environmental assessment for the relocation of RDU’s primary runway.

