Advertisement

RDU sets new monthly record with more than one million passengers

Passengers walk through RDU Airport
Passengers walk through RDU Airport
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - More than 1,088,00 passengers flew through Raleigh-Durham International Report last month, a 41% increase over May 2021.

The airport authority says the passenger count was also the highest number since the start of the pandemic for the second month in a row. 1,003,348 passengers flew through the airport in April 2022.

We’re told that the number of daily departures continues to increase, with an average of 186 flights taking off each day, a 27% increase over May 2021.

The airport authority says RDU’s recovery is now at 83% of 2019 traffic levels.

The airport authority board has also announced that it voted Thursday to accept a $1.3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to fund the ongoing environmental assessment for the relocation of RDU’s primary runway.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape.
Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
Builder's Choice boats 479.7-pound blue marlin
BIG ROCK: Day 3 wraps up with Builder’s Choice only boat to catch blue marlin
Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Buxton man dies after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras

Latest News

Postal worker charged in Rocky Mount after cyclist dies in crash
Delma Collins passed away on Wednesday.
Former Onslow County commissioner, retired deputy police chief passes away
Dr. Ethan Lenker
Pitt County Schools superintendent wins regional educator award
The explosion happened here Friday afternoon.
Swansboro cancels July 4th fireworks after Lenoir County explosion