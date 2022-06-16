Advertisement

Postal worker charged in Rocky Mount after cyclist dies in crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has died after he was hit by a postal service truck driver while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 62-year-old Timothy Jenkins was riding his bicycle east on the sidewalk along Sunset Avenue and began to cross a parking lot when he was hit by a U.S. Postal Service truck exiting the Englewood Square parking lot. The driver of the truck was Randy Bassa, 52.

WITN is told that Jenkins was injured but was conscious at the scene. Nash County EMS brought him to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville by ambulance and Bassa was given a criminal citation for violating NCGS 20-173, which says: “The driver of a vehicle emerging from or entering an alley, building entrance, private road, or driveway shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian, or person riding a bicycle, approaching on any sidewalk or walkway extending across such alley, building entrance, road, or driveway.”

Police say they were later told that Jenkins’ condition worsened and he died at the Greenville hospital from his injuries. Bassa was then charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape.
Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
Builder's Choice boats 479.7-pound blue marlin
BIG ROCK: Day 3 wraps up with Builder’s Choice only boat to catch blue marlin
Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Buxton man dies after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras

Latest News

Passengers walk through RDU Airport
RDU sets new monthly record with more than one million passengers
Delma Collins passed away on Wednesday.
Former Onslow County commissioner, retired deputy police chief passes away
Dr. Ethan Lenker
Pitt County Schools superintendent wins regional educator award
Alterick Boyd
Armed Pitt County drug trafficker gets more than 17 years in prison