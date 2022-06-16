Postal worker charged in Rocky Mount after cyclist dies in crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has died after he was hit by a postal service truck driver while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 62-year-old Timothy Jenkins was riding his bicycle east on the sidewalk along Sunset Avenue and began to cross a parking lot when he was hit by a U.S. Postal Service truck exiting the Englewood Square parking lot. The driver of the truck was Randy Bassa, 52.

WITN is told that Jenkins was injured but was conscious at the scene. Nash County EMS brought him to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville by ambulance and Bassa was given a criminal citation for violating NCGS 20-173, which says: “The driver of a vehicle emerging from or entering an alley, building entrance, private road, or driveway shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian, or person riding a bicycle, approaching on any sidewalk or walkway extending across such alley, building entrance, road, or driveway.”

Police say they were later told that Jenkins’ condition worsened and he died at the Greenville hospital from his injuries. Bassa was then charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

