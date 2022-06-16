Advertisement

Woman dead after crashing into other vehicle in Jacksonville police chase

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a woman is dead after she drove away from police during a traffic stop and hit another vehicle.

The Jacksonville Police Department says on Wednesday at about 10:25 p.m., officers tried to stop a 2005 Toyota Scion being driven by Racheal Powers, of Swansboro. Police did not say what led to the traffic stop, but they said Powers drove off and officers followed.

We’re told that officers were about to stop pursuing Powers’ car, which was going very fast, when she went through the intersection at Gum Branch Road and Williamsburg Parkway and hit another vehicle.

Police say Powers was brought to Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune, where she was declared dead. The driver of the other vehicle, whose name was not given, was taken to the same hospital with injuries. No update was given on their status.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and it is an open and active investigation. Furthermore, the department says it is conducting an internal review of the pursuit, which is standard.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (910) 938-6535.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape.
Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
Builder's Choice boats 479.7-pound blue marlin
BIG ROCK: Day 3 wraps up with Builder’s Choice only boat to catch blue marlin
Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Buxton man dies after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras

Latest News

Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Brandon Thomas
Seymour Johnson airman from Kinston facing child sex crime
covid-19 vaccine
Wayne County Health Department to close COVID-19 testing & vaccine annex
Donald Spooner, Dillon Warren
Two Onslow County men charged in separate child sex cases