Woman dead after crashing into other vehicle in Jacksonville police chase

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a woman is dead after she drove away from police during a traffic stop and hit another vehicle.

The Jacksonville Police Department says on Wednesday at about 10:25 p.m., officers tried to stop a 2005 Toyota Scion being driven by Racheal Powers, of Swansboro. Police did not say what led to the traffic stop, but they said Powers drove off and officers followed.

We’re told that officers were about to stop pursuing Powers’ car, which was going very fast, when she went through the intersection at Gum Branch Road and Williamsburg Parkway and hit another vehicle.

Police say Powers was brought to Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune, where she was declared dead. The driver of the other vehicle, whose name was not given, was taken to the same hospital with injuries. No update was given on their status.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and it is an open and active investigation. Furthermore, the department says it is conducting an internal review of the pursuit, which is standard.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (910) 938-6535.

