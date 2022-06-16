Advertisement

Police believe disgruntled customer set fire to Kinston auto repair shop

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe a disgruntled customer set fire to a Kinston auto repair shop early Wednesday morning.

Kinston police have charged Willie McPhail, 51, with eight counts of felony burning of personal property and one count of burning of certain buildings.

The fire was reported around 4:00 a.m. to G-Works Automotive on North Herritage Street. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in a half hour.

Firefighters said multiple vehicles were damaged while the building itself received minor damage.

Police said they are still working on a motive, but believe McPhail was an upset customer of the business. A search of the man’s home found additional evidence, police said.

