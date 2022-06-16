Advertisement

Pitt County Schools superintendent wins regional educator award

Dr. Ethan Lenker
Dr. Ethan Lenker(Pitt County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The superintendent of Pitt County Schools has won a regional superintendent honor.

Dr. Ethan Lenker was named the Northeast Regional Education Services Alliance Superintendent-of-the-Year for 2021-2022. It is his third such honor during his leadership with PCS and fourth overall in our state.

Lenker is credited with implementing many positive programs and initiatives for PCS, all focusing on children’s personalized education experience.

Pitt County highlighted the Advanced Teaching Roles program, Pitt County Virtual Academy, and several STEM labs throughout the district as just a few of the superintendent’s accomplishments.

Through these efforts, we’re told that Pitt County achieved an 86.7% graduation rate. His fellow superintendents unanimously voted for his nomination.

“It is always an extra special honor to be nominated by your peers,” Lenker said. “Recognition like this is truly about teamwork. I have always been blessed to have a board that has always pushed to create additional opportunities for students, but has also held us accountable.”

