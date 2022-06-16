One man arrested, other remains in hospital after shooting & assault in James City

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged and another remains in the hospital after a shooting and assault Wednesday outside of New Bern.

Craven County deputies have charged Jason Hathaway with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Fuel Market on U.S. 70 in James City. It spilled over to the KFC next door and a car dealership.

The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape. (WITN)

Deputies say Barrett Crow, 37, of New Bern, was shot three times, while Hathaway was struck in the head by a blunt object.

Both men were taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The 44-year-old Hathaway, who is from Indiana, was released from the hospital and then charged by deputies.

Hathaway posted a $100,000 bond, and during a first court appearance this morning, a District Court judge increased the man’s bond to $500,000. He was moved to Central Prison in Raleigh for safekeeping, according to a news release.

Crow remains in the hospital and is listed in serious condition, deputies say. There’s no word if Crow will be charged in the assault of Hathaway.

Deputies said the two men were fighting, but have not released any more details.

