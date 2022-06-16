Advertisement

One man arrested, other remains in hospital after shooting & assault in James City

Barrett Crow / Jason Hathaway
Barrett Crow / Jason Hathaway(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged and another remains in the hospital after a shooting and assault Wednesday outside of New Bern.

Craven County deputies have charged Jason Hathaway with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Fuel Market on U.S. 70 in James City. It spilled over to the KFC next door and a car dealership.

The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape.
The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape.(WITN)

Deputies say Barrett Crow, 37, of New Bern, was shot three times, while Hathaway was struck in the head by a blunt object.

Both men were taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The 44-year-old Hathaway, who is from Indiana, was released from the hospital and then charged by deputies.

Hathaway posted a $100,000 bond, and during a first court appearance this morning, a District Court judge increased the man’s bond to $500,000. He was moved to Central Prison in Raleigh for safekeeping, according to a news release.

Crow remains in the hospital and is listed in serious condition, deputies say. There’s no word if Crow will be charged in the assault of Hathaway.

Deputies said the two men were fighting, but have not released any more details.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape.
Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school
Carlos Cox
Arrest made in Kearney Park murder
Builder's Choice boats 479.7-pound blue marlin
BIG ROCK: Day 3 wraps up with Builder’s Choice only boat to catch blue marlin
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Lester Gillberg
Carteret County man arrested on child porn charges
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Brandon Thomas
Seymour Johnson airman from Kinston facing child sex crime
covid-19 vaccine
Wayne County Health Department to close COVID-19 testing & vaccine annex