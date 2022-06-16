Advertisement

More shoppers heading back to in-person stores rather than online

Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Many Americans are back to shopping the old-fashioned way: in-person.

Last month, online retail sales rose 2.2% compared to May 2021, according to Mastercard.

However, in-store purchases jumped up 13.4%.

Some analysts say inflation is playing a factor, causing some consumers to shy away from buying big-ticket items, like furniture, which is often bought online.

Another reason for the rise of in-store shopping is that many people want to get out after largely being locked inside the house during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

