Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds near two Greenville schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are expected to release more information today on a deadly shooting that happened just blocks from two Greenville schools.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle shortly before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday for the report of shots fired. They then found the man’s body.

Kennedy Circle is a block north of J.H. Rose High School and a block south of South Greenville Elementary School.

Last night police said a person was taken into police custody for questioning.

Records show that Greenville police charged Carlos Cox, 18, of Winterville, with murder this morning. His warrant says the murder happened Wednesday and he’s being held on a $2-million bond.

It’s not the first shooting in that neighborhood. On May 14, 2021, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen on Kennedy Circle, not far from the elementary school.

