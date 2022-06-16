Advertisement

Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in home near Greenville high school

(MGN online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead in Greenville after police say he was found with apparent gunshot wounds in a home near J. H. Rose High School.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle shortly before 8:00 p.m. for the report of shots fired. They then found the man’s body.

Detectives are still in the very preliminary stages of their investigation, but say the shooting does not appear to be random.

One person has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Stay with WITN as we continue to update this developing story.

