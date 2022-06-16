Advertisement

FRCE prepares to return Osprey to fleet after new repairs

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) artisans ready an MV-22 Osprey for “ground turn” which is an...
Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) artisans ready an MV-22 Osprey for “ground turn” which is an essential operational test of all of the aircraft’s systems and components.(Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East says it is gearing up to return an MV-22 Osprey to the Navy after conducting innovative repairs.

The aviation repair and maintenance facility, located in Havelock, says it made a wing-off stow ring replacement on the aircraft, the first completion of this procedure by a naval aviation depot. The facility also fixed corrosion on the aircraft’s K-fittings with the wing off, rather than the standard wing-on method.

“There were a number of firsts associated with this aircraft,” Matt Sinsel, FRCE’s V-22 branch head said. “We found ourselves performing work on this airplane that was not part of our normal routine. We were not the first people to take a wing off an MV-22 by any means, but FRCE was the first depot to do it.”

Austin Dixon, FRCE V-22 overhaul and repair supervisor, said there was no hesitation about the team venturing outside their comfort zone in order to gain new expertise.

“This was the third airplane we did K-fittings on, but on the previous two, we performed the work on the aircraft,” Dixon said. “We decided as a team that we needed to be able to do this off the aircraft if it was possible. We worked very closely with engineering to make sure this could be done, and we did it successfully. As far as I know of, this has never been done anywhere else.”

