Former Onslow County commissioner, retired deputy police chief passes away

Delma Collins passed away on Wednesday.
Delma Collins passed away on Wednesday.(Onslow County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The former head of the Onslow County Commission and a career law enforcement officer in Jacksonville has passed away.

Delma Collina died Wednesday at the age of 74.

Collins was a county commissioner from 2000 to 2008 and was chairman for five of those years.

Prior to being elected, Collins served 30 years with the Jacksonville Police Department and retired as deputy police chief.

“Delma Collins was a beloved public servant who helped lead the Jacksonville Police Department and was admired by his friends and colleagues for his sense of humor,” said current chairman Jack Bright.

Bright and Collins served together on the Jacksonville police force.

