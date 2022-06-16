Eastern Carolina healthcare provider giving out free formula amid shortages

HALF MOON, N.C. (WITN) -While many parents are in desperate need of baby formula one Eastern Carolina healthcare provider is offering some relief.

StarMed Healthcare is giving out free baby formula Thursday morning.

The giveaway starts at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Christian Life Fellowship Church in Half Moon which is across the street from StarMed’s clinic.

The healthcare provider plans to give out 150 cans of formula.

One can is allowed per person.

