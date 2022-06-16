DEPUTIES: Man facing additional child porn charges in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man arrested earlier this year on child pornography charges is back behind bars on additional counts.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that Ryan Buel, 37, turned himself in on Tuesday and is facing three more counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Buel was previously arrested in April and charged with three counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after deputies said an examination of the man’s electronic devices found numerous images consistent with child sexual exploitation. The devices were sent to the SBI for further investigation.

Deputies said Tuesday’s additional charges came after further investigation of Buel’s devices and consultation with the district attorney’s office.

Deputies said they were tipped off about Buel in October of 2021 by the N.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Deputies said that their investigation found that Buel was already on the state sex offender registry because of an out-of-state conviction.

Buel was booked on a $50,000 secured bond on the new charges.

