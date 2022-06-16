Advertisement

Crews converting Kinston intersection into all-way stop

Roadway
Roadway((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County drivers should be on alert this morning as crews work to convert an intersection into an all-way stop.

Tower Hill Road and JP Harrison Boulevard is the intersection undergoing the change.

Crews will start the process at 8:00 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and be aware of workers.

Work is expected to wrap up around lunchtime Thursday.

