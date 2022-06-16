Crews converting Kinston intersection into all-way stop
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County drivers should be on alert this morning as crews work to convert an intersection into an all-way stop.
Tower Hill Road and JP Harrison Boulevard is the intersection undergoing the change.
Crews will start the process at 8:00 a.m.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down and be aware of workers.
Work is expected to wrap up around lunchtime Thursday.
