Conley’s Matthijs named NCBCA 4A player of the year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced its all-state players this week.

D.H. Conley ace Matthew Matthijs named 4A state player of the year. He went 10-1 this season, with a .91 E.R.A. He struck out 93 batters in 11 appearances. Matthew hit .373, with 5 homers, and 31 RBI. Matthew is committed to the University of North Carolina.

His Vikings teammate Spencer Bradley also made the 4A all-state team.

Their rivals landed on the 3A all-state team. Old Dominion commit Alex Bouche helped them to the region finals.

J.H. Rose catcher Perry Eveleth made it in 3A too.

In 2A, East Duplin’s Jackson Gause and ace Nick Cavenaugh, North Lenoir’s Luke Cannon, and West Craven’s Taylor Batten made all-state.

In 1A, Tarboro’s Layton Dupree and Bear Grass Charter’s Colin Langley made the team. Most of the state champion Perquimans team did too.

