Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity returns today, bringing a chance of rain back as well

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With rising humidity today, our chance of showers will increase as well. Rain chances today will range between 20-40% (location dependent). The spots with the best chance of rain will be near I-95 and near HWY 12 while communities along HWY 17 will trend drier. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 80s with many topping out between 84-87°. The feels like temperature will reach in the mid 90s which is a slight improvement from the beginning of the week. A more organized frontal system will arrive Friday afternoon and that will bring a chance for much needed rain to the East. Friday we will have highs soar into the 90s before the system gets through but the passage of the front will help cool temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s for the weekend. Dew points will then be in the low to mid 60s will also help return that “comfortable” feel to ENC air for at least a couple of days.

The first half of next week will see the sunshine of the weekend continue. A few isolated showers will try to pop up in the afternoons on Tuesday and Wednesday, but coverage will be minimal. Long range model data is showing signs of another heat wave possible by the end of next week so soak in the lovely weekend while we can.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with an isolated storm in the evening. High near 86. Wind E 5-10. Rain chance 30%.

Friday

Partly sunny then storms likely late in the day or evening. Wind SW 10-20. High 93. Rain chance 40%

Saturday

Sunny and pleasant with a high of 87. Wind: NE 10 G 15.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 86. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 90. Wind: SW 10.

