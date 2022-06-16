Carteret County man arrested on child porn charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on several counts of child porn charges.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Lester Gillberg has been charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say Gillberg was arrested due to an undercover internet investigation. Detectives began the investigation after discovering that Gillberg owned files of child sex abuse material. He was arrested Monday and the equipment he had the material on was seized as evidence.

Gillberg is jailed under a $500,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was Tuesday.

