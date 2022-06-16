BIG ROCK: Good fishing conditions for day four, Mercenaria holding lead

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Heading into day four of the Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament boaters should expect good fishing conditions with a slight chance of spotty storms.

The small chance of storms could come down from Virginia and cause a few headaches for boaters, but shouldn’t keep them docked.

Boaters looking to knock Mercenaria from their lengthy lead will experience two to four-foot surf and five to 10-knot offshore winds Thursday.

A boat from New Bern brought in the sixth blue marlin in this year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament on Wednesday.

Just before 11:00 a.m., Builder’s Choice boated the fish. It weighed in at 479.7 pounds at Big Rock Landing.

No other boat caught a blue marlin on the third day of the tournament.

There were a lot more fishermen on the hunt Wednesday for a record-breaking marlin following Tuesday’s bumpy waters and stronger winds. No blue marlins were boated Tuesday.

The tournament says 230 boats were out on the water Wednesday while 36 took a lay day.

Just 38 boats decided Tuesday to head out into the Atlantic, while 228 chose the day as one of their two lay days, anticipating slightly bumpy waters and stronger winds.

WITN meteorologists predicted 15-25 knot winds offshore with a five to seven-foot surf creating a bumpy ride for boaters.

Day one finished with five marlins being caught.

Mercenaria boated the current first-place 572.6-pound big blue at 11:30 a.m. The owners of the boat won $777,750 for the catch in the Fabulous Fisherman’s contest. They can still win a grand prize of $3.4 million in total.

Wall Hanger boated a big blue around 5:06 p.m. Just after 7:30 p.m., their catch weighed in at 556.4 pounds, good for second place.

At 2:53 p.m., tournament staff said High Yield also boated a blue marlin. At 5 p.m., High Yield’s catch weighed in at 536.8 pounds, good enough for third place in the tournament.

At 3:44 p.m., tournament staff said Bad Habit boated a marlin. Shortly after 7 p.m., the boat’s catch weighed in at 526.7 pounds, good for fourth place in the competition.

Sylva Lining boated a blue marlin at 1:07 p.m. and when its team weighed in just before 5:30 p.m., the catch weighed in at 401.3 pounds. That is good enough for fifth place.

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament leaderboard currently looks like this:

Rank Boat Weight 1st Mercenaria 572.6 pounds 2nd Wall Hanger 556.4 pounds 3rd High Yield 536.8 pounds 4th Bad Habit 526.7 pounds 5th Sylva Lining 401.3 pounds

This is the 64th year for the tournament, with 266 boats competing for the record purse of $5,858,875.

The tournament runs through Saturday.

