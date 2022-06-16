Armed Pitt County drug trafficker gets more than 17 years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for crimes related to drug trafficking from 2018 to 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on February 16, 2021, Alterick Boyd pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine; and distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack).

According to court documents and other evidence, federal prosecutors say Greenville task force agents got information in October 2018 that Boyd was given drugs from a source in Atlanta and was then distributing large amounts of cocaine and heroin in Pitt County. He often hid drugs in a concealed area of his vehicle.

We’re told that agents learned Boyd would bring four to five kilograms of cocaine and one to two kilograms of heroin per trip from Atlanta to North Carolina, and that agents learned Boys was working with several others, including Michael Cartwright and Antoinette Becton (also known as Charmane Cox).

On January 2nd, 2019, agents say they saw Boyd meeting with Cartwright. Agents stopped them in their vehicle and seized 1.3 kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment.

The same day, prosecutors say, Boyd was arrested and found in possession of cocaine and a stolen handgun. Agents searched Boyd’s home and found and took $32,840 in cash, a .22 caliber handgun, ammo, and about one kilogram of heroin. In a trailer used by Boyd, agents also found 1.5 kilograms of heroin and 99 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl.

From October 2019 until February 2020, evidence shows agents made controlled purchases of cocaine, crack cocaine, and 1.2 kilograms of 100% pure crystal meth from Boyd and Becton. Boyd, Cartwright, and Becton were charged by federal indictment on February 19, 2020.

Cartwright was given 6.75 years in prison and Becton was sentenced to 13.8 years in prison, plus $222,461 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

