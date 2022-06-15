Advertisement

WHO AM I? Jacksonville police searching for believed two-time Walmart thief

The Jacksonville Police Department says the thefts occurred at the Walmart at 2025 North Marine...
The Jacksonville Police Department says the thefts occurred at the Walmart at 2025 North Marine Boulevard on June 3rd and June 9th.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in two thefts at a Walmart in the city.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the thefts occurred at the Walmart at 2025 North Marine Boulevard on June 3rd and June 9th.

The man who is a person of interest is described as being between 30 and 40 years old with a beard, standing about five feet, eight inches tall.

On June 3rd, he was wearing a gray jacket and hood, dark jeans, and tennis shoes. On June 9th, he was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, white and black tennis shoes, and a light t-shirt around his head, according to police.

Anyone with any information on these thefts is asked to call police at 910-938-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

