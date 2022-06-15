WHO AM I? Jacksonville police searching for believed two-time Walmart thief

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in two thefts at a Walmart in the city.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the thefts occurred at the Walmart at 2025 North Marine Boulevard on June 3rd and June 9th.

The man who is a person of interest is described as being between 30 and 40 years old with a beard, standing about five feet, eight inches tall.

On June 3rd, he was wearing a gray jacket and hood, dark jeans, and tennis shoes. On June 9th, he was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, white and black tennis shoes, and a light t-shirt around his head, according to police.

Anyone with any information on these thefts is asked to call police at 910-938-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

