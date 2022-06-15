Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills

Try to pay the minimum, on-time to protect your credit score
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit card debt continues to climb in the U.S. as experts expect people to lean on their cards to offset inflation, rising interest rates and for help with basic expenses like food and utilities.

Rising prices could be detrimental to as many as 40% of Americans in households earning about $45,00 a year or less, according to recent analysis from NerdWallet.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst for NerdWallet, said if you are in financial trouble or can’t make your minimum payment on your credit card, get help. The first place to turn is your credit card issuer.

“Credit card issuers have financial hardship programs that aren’t just for the pandemic,” Renter said. “So, whether you lose a job or bills just get out of control. Give them a call and they may be able to help reduce your payments temporarily.”

If that doesn’t work, Renter said look for a nonprofit credit counseling or debt management firm that can help you make plans to tackle your debt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Shawn Mayers
Lenoir County man charged with several sex crimes
Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament
‘I look forward to this tournament every year’: Michael Jordan & crew catch dolphin
The crash closed the interstate for four hours Sunday.
Trucker charged with DWI in crash that shut down I-40 for four hours
This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Mercenaria remains first as day 1 wraps up

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
A 14-year-old become Milwaukee's 100th homicide victim for 2022.
Graduating 14-year-old mark's Milwaukee's 100th homicide
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in boldest...
Fed chair: Rate hike unusually large