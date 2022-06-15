Victims charged in Rocky Mount shootings

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have now charged two victims after two shootings in Rocky Mount on Tuesday.

Rico Battle, 34, and Dominick Lynch, 28, will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon, and discharging a weapon in city limits when they are released from the hospital.

Police said Battle was found in the 500 block of Smith Street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 2:30 p.m. They also discovered Lynch with two gunshot wounds to his leg in the 700 block of South Church Street.

The two knew each other, according to police, and there was a dispute between the men before the shooting.

No one else was injured, nor any property damaged, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.