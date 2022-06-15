Veterinarian shares how to keep pets cool during summer season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With close to record-breaking temperatures in the forecast on Tuesday, many Eastern Carolinians chose to take their pets for an earlier walk than usual.

However, for those who have pets staying outside, veterinarians advise being extra vigilant during heat waves.

Linda Kuhn, East Carolina Veterinary Service owner, says there are a few signs to look out for if your dog is having a heat stroke.

“Dogs will pant a great deal and they’ll kind of have a look in their eyes,” Kuhn said. “Their eyes will kind of be open and to know for sure, you’ll have to take a temperature on them.”

Kuhn says East Carolina Veterinary Service hasn’t admitted an animal with a heat stroke so far this year, but if your pet is showing symptoms, you should do this:

“Put cool water on them, not cold water, cool. You don’t want to put ice on them, just cool water. Because you want to cool down the body, but you don’t want the blood cells to constrict,” Kuhn said.

If you see an animal locked inside a car on a hot day, Kuhn says don’t break the window immediately. Call Animal Control first to see how far they are away from the distressed animal.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.