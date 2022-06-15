Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Kristen Kane

Teacher of the Week: Kristen Kane(Duplin Early College High School)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for June 15 is Kristen Kane.

Kane graduated from Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in Biological Education.

Teaching for the past four years at Duplin Early College High School, she also works on the school improvement team and is the site coordinator and mentor for the beginning teacher program.

The student who nominated Kane wrote:

“I would love to nominate my Biology teacher, Mrs. Kristen Kane for Teacher of the Week. She deserved this and so much more. She is such a dedicated, wonderful, and amazing teacher, because she makes learning biology fun by creating activities for us, and also for having such a great attitude towards teaching. Every day I walk into her room, she always greets everyone with a smile. No one can be upset or sad in her room because she will always find some way to make you laugh or smile. To wrap it up, Mrs. Kane is absolutely, most definitely my favorite teacher, and the majority of the Sophomore class in DECHS would agree.”

Congratulations Mrs. Kane.

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

