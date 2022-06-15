Surf City police asking for help finding missing teen

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Surf City police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

The Surf City Police Department says 15-year-old Allison Hopkins was reported missing on Wednesday, but was last seen in Surf City at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

We’re told that Hopkins may be staying in the Hampstead or Sneads Ferry area.

Police say Hopkins is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Hopkins’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 910-328-7711.

