State speaker: Parents’ bill with LGBTQ limits might be shelved

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore says a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” measure pushed by Senate Republicans recently may not get a final vote in his chamber before this year’s session ends in the next few weeks.

Moore told reporters on Wednesday the political dynamics make it difficult to override a likely veto of the measure by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper and LGBTQ activists have condemned the measure, which in part would bar instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 public school curriculum.

Bill supporters say it would give parents tools to help them oversee their children’s education and health.

