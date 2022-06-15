State COVID-19 cases down from last week; hospitalizations up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Cases of COVID-19 are down in North Carolina this week compared with last week, but hospitalizations are up.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 23,211 COVID-19 cases were reported the week ending with June 11th. That number is down from 25,839 for the week ending on June 4th.

State data also shows that 925 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital for the week ending on June 11th, up from 836 the week before. This comes as the news broke that Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for the virus.

Other recorded statistics from the department say 21.9 million COVID-19 virus particles were found in wastewater the week ending on June 8th, down from 26.3 million the week ending June 1st.

The CDC releases data every Friday about COVID-19 community risk levels by county.

