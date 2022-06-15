Advertisement

Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Melissa Moore and Adam Moore at their home in New Point.(Mathews County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A 24-year-old man was charged in the killing of his mom and dad in Virginia, according to officials.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Melissa Moore and Adam Moore at their home in New Point.

Deputies said the investigation began with a report that the family of three had not been heard from since June 6.

Deputies determined a vehicle owned by the father was missing before gaining entry to the home, where they found the bodies of the parents in the master bedroom. Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds, deputies said.

Investigators obtained warrants charging Jonathan Moore with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a knife in the commission of a felony.

On June 9, the father’s missing vehicle was found in Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg police, Jonathan Moore was arrested at Lynchburg General Hospital without incident around midnight.

He is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Shawn Mayers
Lenoir County man charged with several sex crimes
Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament
‘I look forward to this tournament every year’: Michael Jordan & crew catch dolphin
The crash closed the interstate for four hours Sunday.
Trucker charged with DWI in crash that shut down I-40 for four hours
This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Mercenaria remains first as day 1 wraps up

Latest News

Charlies First Alert Forecast 0615
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii...
US expected to send $1 billion more in aid to Ukraine
Police say that three vehicles were involved in the wreck, and all who were injured were...
WATCH: Police chase ends in high-speed crash in New Orleans
Mercenaria caught this 572.6-pound fish on Monday.
BIG ROCK: Builder’s Choice boats blue marlin; ETA 1:45 p.m.
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes