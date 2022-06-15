SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Craven County deputies responding to shots fired call
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to a shots fired call in James City.
Officials with the sheriff’s department told WITN they recently got the call around 10:20 a.m. to Highway 70 East near the Fuel Market.
A spokesperson for the office says deputies just got to the scene.
