SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Craven County deputies responding to shots fired call

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to a shots fired call in James City.

Officials with the sheriff’s department told WITN they recently got the call around 10:20 a.m. to Highway 70 East near the Fuel Market.

A spokesperson for the office says deputies just got to the scene.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

