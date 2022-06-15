Republicans: State budget-writers close on spending adjustments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly’s top leaders say budget-writers are close to completing their work on proposed adjustments to the second year of a two-year state budget approved last fall.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger made the comments separately to reporters on Tuesday.

They say they expect to be called on later this week to negotiate outstanding differences.

The Republican-controlled legislature is deciding what to do with $6.2 billion in additional revenues through mid-2023.

Additional salary increases and tax reductions are expected.

The changes must be voted on by both chambers before they are considered by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

