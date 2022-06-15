Advertisement

Pitt County man charged with drug possession, child abuse

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was charged with drug possession and child abuse.

Michael Lee Mills, was charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic, and misdemeanor child abuse.

He is being held under a $25,000.00 bond for the possession charge, and $5,000.00 bond for the child abuse charge.

With the two combined charges, his total bond is $30,000.00.

