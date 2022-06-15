Navy commander honored as hero at Big Rock fishing tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament continued Wednesday with fishermen on the hunt for a record-breaking marlin.

After five different boats caught blue marlins Monday, boats were greeted by bumpy waters and powerful winds Tuesday, and no marlins were caught.

The first, and eventually only, boat to roll in Wednesday with a blue marlin was Builder’s Choice. The boat’s fish weighed in at 479.7 pounds.

While the fish did not crack the top three in the tournament’s ranking at that weight, its fishermen were still very excited to have a catch in the competition.

One of the members of the boat’s crew was part of the Big Rock Hero Program.

Navy Cmdr. Matt Michalowicz was touched by the support from all those in Morehead City sharing their appreciation for his and other active military members’ service.

“It’s been great, between Camp Lejeune, Cherry Point, Atlantic Beach, the Coast Guard, just being able to represent the military, the Navy, and our hospital down at Camp Lejeune, it’s just amazing to be a part of it,” Michalowicz said.

“We don’t always do things for the honor or being recognized, so just to be out here and people clapping and cheering for you... it’s amazing.”

Active duty military members stationed in North Carolina are welcome to register to be a part of the Big Rock, Big Hero Experience. The program allows them to go on one of the fishing boats competing in the competition to provide them with “a fishing experience of a lifetime.”

