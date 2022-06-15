Morehead City council approves budget

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has approved its budget for the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Morehead City Council unanimously approved the more than $30 million budget during its meeting Tuesday.

“We are extremely excited to present and have the board adopt a budget that maintains our current tax rate and does not include a utility rate increase to our businesses and homeowners for the second year in a row,” said Ryan T. Eggleston, City Manager. “More importantly, we are very proud of the service level that our citizens receive day in and day out from our talented employees, and this budget is a continued commitment to that cause.”

The presented overall budget totals $30,331,415. The General Fund budget is $20,118,715, Water and Sewer is $8,878,229, and Sanitation is $1,334,471.

Some of the capital improvement plans for the next fiscal year include six new vehicles for the police department, two new vehicles for the fire department, and a new knuckle boom truck for yard waste pick up in the sanitation department.

Other highlights in this budget include:

· $500,000 of funding for street, sidewalk, and drainage improvements

· Two new message boards and removable barricades for the police department

· A new fire pump for the fire department boat and new power hose rollers

· New kayak storage racks at the 11th street water access and kayak launch

· Bathroom and gazebo rehabilitation at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park along with new pour-n-play rubber on the pirate ship playground

· Gazebo rehabilitation and installation of a new water station at Mitchell Village Park

· Basketball and pickleball court improvements at Rotary Park

· Improvements on some of the structures at Shevans Park

· Variety of infrastructure upgrades to the water and sewer utility systems

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.