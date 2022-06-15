Advertisement

Manufacturer company opening new facility in Duplin County

Published: Jun. 15, 2022
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cabinet manufacturer is opening a new facility in Eastern Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. The company will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the Town of Warsaw.

“Design Mode is another great win for eastern North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “Having the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast coupled with our premier quality of life and central location, Duplin County will provide a strong foundation for this company’s success.”

Design Mode Cabinetry will design, manufacture, and distribute entry-level and mid-level frameless cabinets for single-family kitchens and multi-family developments. With technology and industry expertise, the new company will meet the growing demand for construction projects nationwide.

“Our vision is to create a first-class working environment for employees and to innovate solutions for problems that will help move our industry forward,” says Adrian Carroll, President of Design Mode Cabinetry. “We are honored for the opportunity to establish this business in Duplin County where it is clear that hard work and a sense of community are highly valued.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Design Mode’s decision to locate to North Carolina. The average annual salary for the new positions at Design Mode Cabinetry will exceed Duplin County’s overall average annual wage. The new jobs have the potential payroll impact of more than $8 million annually.

