Man behind bars for stealing and violating probation
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man is in the Pitt County jail charged with violating his probation, stealing and more.
Kirby Mills of Greenville has been charged with felony probation violation, misdemeanor larceny and a driving violation. Mills was booked on Tuesday.
He is under a $50,000 secured bond for the probation violation, $10,000 for larceny and $1,000 for driving with a suspended license totaling $61,000.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.