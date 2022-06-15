Advertisement

Man behind bars for stealing and violating probation

Kirby Mills
Kirby Mills(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man is in the Pitt County jail charged with violating his probation, stealing and more.

Kirby Mills of Greenville has been charged with felony probation violation, misdemeanor larceny and a driving violation. Mills was booked on Tuesday.

He is under a $50,000 secured bond for the probation violation, $10,000 for larceny and $1,000 for driving with a suspended license totaling $61,000.

