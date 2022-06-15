In-person library summer reading returns across Eastern Carolina

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina public library system is having in-person summer sessions again for the first time since the start of the pandemic in parts of Eastern Carolina.

The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Oceans of Possibility.” It will focus on an all-encompassing educational experience into various zones of the ocean.

Onslow, Duplin, Craven, and Pitt counties are some of the areas with kids back in person throughout the summer.

Carteret County also makes this list, where the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores held an interactive show-and-tell with some of the marine life in its care.

“We saw three animals. A box turtle, a little baby crocodile, and a horseshoe crab,” Chella Rowe, a summer reading participant said.

Library staff described the feeling of seeing children in person again.

“It feels great... this is our first big in-person program that we’ve done since COVID and we have over 50 kids here,” Judy Lane, Newport Public Library assistant said.

Lane added that story time happens once a week.

The program also offers arts and crafts for teens and adults.

For Rowe, the experience was one she says puts her closer to her passions.

“I really want to be a vet,” Rowe said. “I love animals. I did know about the reading program, but I didn’t know there was going to be animals involved.”

The Duplin County Public Library says it will have a special movie night at the end of its summer program.

Sheppard Memorial Library in Pitt County says its summer reading and activities will be held outdoors to help reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

