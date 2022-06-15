Former ECU player Bakich leaves Michigan for Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WITN) - Clemson has found a new man to lead the baseball team. The Tigers announced the hiring of former East Carolina baseball player Erik Bakich to be the new head baseball coach.

Bakich comes to Clemson after leading Michigan for the previous decade. He led the Wolverines to a 328-216 record (65.9%) and a 140-93 record (66.4%) in conference play. Each of the past two seasons Bakich lead the Big Blue to the NCAA Regionals. Back in 2019, Michigan finished with a 50-22 record and were College World Series Runner-Ups.

After the 2019 season, Bakich was named the NCBWA National Coach of the Year.

Bakich takes over a Clemson program that had missed the NCAA Tournament for the previous two seasons. Former Tigers head baseball coach Monte Lee was fired after seven seasons leading Clemson.

After the firing, Clemson Athletics Director Graham Neff said “I consider Clemson Baseball to be a top 15 job. With the tradition, the resources, the talent in this region. And that’s where I believe Clemson Baseball should be.”

Before leading the Wolverines, Bakich started his coaching career as an assistant at Clemson back in 2002. He transitioned to Vanderbilt where he spent seven seasons under Commodores head coach Tim Corbin. He got his first head coaching job at Maryland where he led the Terrapins for three seasons.

Former ECU player Nick Schnabel also reportedly will join Bakich in the move. He was Bakich assistant coach at Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.