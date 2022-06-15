Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Maryland identified while crews treated overdose

Andrew Potter
Andrew Potter(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man wanted in Maryland was arrested in Pamlico County after emergency crews treated him for an overdose.

Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies treated Andrew Potter for a narcotics overdose last Thursday in the Bayboro community.

While treating Potter, officials found through a routine name check he was wanted in Maryland for car theft.

Once crews finished treating the 36-year-old, they say he refused further medical care and a ride to the hospital.

According to officials, Potter ran from deputies while they were trying to take him into custody. They say he then began to struggle with and resist deputies.

Throughout the struggle, a handgun was found on Potter and 6 grams of Methamphetamine.

Officials say Potter is a convicted felon who has been charged with weapon possession before.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Resist, obstruct, delay and officer

Potter is at the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $125,000.00 secured bond for drug and weapon charges.

He is being held without bond and awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Shawn Mayers
Lenoir County man charged with several sex crimes
Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament
‘I look forward to this tournament every year’: Michael Jordan & crew catch dolphin
The crash closed the interstate for four hours Sunday.
Trucker charged with DWI in crash that shut down I-40 for four hours
This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Mercenaria remains first as day 1 wraps up

Latest News

SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Craven County deputies responding to shots fired call
Mercenaria caught this 572.6-pound fish on Monday.
BIG ROCK: Better conditions for day three on the water; Mercenaria still in lead
Craven Community College is offering new programs this fall focused on cybresecurity
Craven Community College offering new cybersecurity programs
Kirby Mills
Man behind bars for stealing and violating probation