DEPUTIES: Man wanted in Maryland identified while crews treated overdose

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man wanted in Maryland was arrested in Pamlico County after emergency crews treated him for an overdose.

Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies treated Andrew Potter for a narcotics overdose last Thursday in the Bayboro community.

While treating Potter, officials found through a routine name check he was wanted in Maryland for car theft.

Once crews finished treating the 36-year-old, they say he refused further medical care and a ride to the hospital.

According to officials, Potter ran from deputies while they were trying to take him into custody. They say he then began to struggle with and resist deputies.

Throughout the struggle, a handgun was found on Potter and 6 grams of Methamphetamine.

Officials say Potter is a convicted felon who has been charged with weapon possession before.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resist, obstruct, delay and officer

Potter is at the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $125,000.00 secured bond for drug and weapon charges.

He is being held without bond and awaiting extradition to Maryland.

